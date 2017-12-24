Jets starting defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Wilkerson was suspended for last week’s game against the Saints for being late to a team meeting.

With Wilkerson again being inactive, the ending between the two parties seems to be near. It appears Wilkerson is ready to move on from the Jets once the season is over, most likely seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

Wilkerson attended practices and meetings this week with no issues, but it’s clear Jets officials still are upset with him.

Wilkerson was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 after he compiled 12 sacks and had seven passes defended. The Jets signed him to a five-year $86 million deal with $36.7 million guaranteed ithe following summer.

Wilkerson’s play and health have declined since then, and it’s given the Jets pause about the future.

The Jets could release Wilkerson after the 2017 season and save $11 million on the salary cap with $9 million in dead money. However, the Jets must do this before the third day of the league year next March. If not, Wilkerson’s 2018 salary of $16.7 million becomes fully guaranteed.

Wilkerson was asked last week if his contract was earned, and he said, “I feel like I’ve earned everything I’ve got.”

Why? “Because I feel like I earned it.”

Wilkerson has been disciplined in each of the last three seasons for showing up late to meetings. He was late to a meeting two days before a Dec. 3 game against the Chiefs, and Bowles benched him for the majority of the first quarter for that game.

Wilkerson had no further incidents until Dec. 15, when he was late to a meeting. Bowles decided to suspend him and made the announcement that day. Wilkerson apparently was late because of a child care issue. And while Bowles was given the reason for being late, it wasn’t acceptable considering Wilkerson was just late for a meeting almost two weeks prior.

Nickel corner Rashard Robinson also was a healthy scratch in another surprise inactive. The Jets gave up a fifth-round pick to the 49ers to acquire the speedy Robinson, but he has struggled in limited action.

Starting right guard Brian Winters (abdomen) was inactive and was replaced by Dakota Dozier in the lineup.