The two best defensive linemen on the Jets have no sacks through four games and it doesn’t concern coach Todd Bowles.

Defensive ends Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams are coming off games where they compiled season-highs in tackles in the victory over the Jaguars.

“No it really isn’t, especially in a game like [Jaguars] when you know they’re going to be doubling down on you with a smash mouth football game,” Bowles said of his lack of concern. “But I thought they did a lot of damage when they were up there by the things that they did even though it didn’t show up on the stat department.”

However, sacks are where Wilkerson and Williams make their money. Wilkerson is the highest-paid Jets player with a base salary of $14.7 million, his average salary of $17.2 million is the highest among 3-4 defensive ends. Yes, higher than Houston’s J.J. Watt ($16.6 million).

Wilkerson was a Pro Bowler in 2015 when he compiled 12 sacks. But Wilkerson has no sacks and no quarterbacks hits this season. He did have a season-high six tackles against the Jags. Wilkerson’s lack of production could be attributed to his health. He’s playing with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his shoulder that’s limited his ability to make plays at times.

Williams, who had a season-high seven tackles against the Jags, is also playing with a physical ailment, a sore wrist.

On the field, Williams said he’s seeing more double-teams than last season and yet he has five quarterback hits.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I’ve been getting a fair amount both years, since I had a productive year last year,” said Williams, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year after a seven-sack season. “I guess people have put a focus on me now, l get more double-teams. I feel like, you want to get one-on-ones. I’m not stressed about the numbers right now. We played four games we’re, 2-2, I’m more impressed with victories than personal stuff.”

Bowles said the lack of sacks come from double-teams and the scheme where they want the ends to play more gap control so the linebackers can produce. It’s helped middle linebacker Demario Davis, who is third in the NFL with 40 tackles.

At some point this season, the two rush ends will need to make more plays on the quarterback.

“It’s only four games and we have a long season to go and I know when they come it’s going to come in bunches,” Williams said. “Watching film, I’m still getting back there and the ball is just coming out. It’s a matter of a few seconds or a second here and there. This is the NFL I get double-teamed a lot more now and stuff like that. I know they’re going to come. I’m not stressed or worried about it.”