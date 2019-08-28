The Jets added some much-needed depth at cornerback on Wednesday by acquiring Nate Hairston from the Colts for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

The deal is pending Hairston, a third-year cornerback, passing a physical. The cornerback position has been considered the Jets’ weak link since training camp started. General manager Joe Douglas said last week that he would be looking to upgrade there.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Hairston was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2017. In 27 games, he totaled 59 tackles and one interception. Hairston started 11 games for Indianapolis. He’s also missed five games with quad, ankle and hamstring injuries and a concussion.

Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan was the Colts' vice president of player personnel the past two seasons, so he is very familiar with Hairston.

Trumaine Johnson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, and Darryl Roberts are expected to start at cornerback with Brian Poole as the slot corner. Johnson went through part of practice Tuesday. The Jets are targeting a Week 1 return for him.

When Johnson got hurt, the Jets replaced him with undrafted rookie free agent Kyron Brown. But he hurt his hamstring in that practice. The Jets have been trying a number of corners out with the first team, including former Canadian football player Tevaughn Campbell.

The Jets also picked up veteran corner Marcus Cooper during camp and claimed defensive back Derrick Kindred off waivers last week.

Douglas said he was “fired up” about adding players to the team this week and not just cornerbacks. Rosters have to be cut down to 53 players by this weekend. The Jets are third in the waiver claim order, and Douglas said they would take advantage of that.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets acquired a second sixth-round pick in May from Kansas City in exchange for linebacker Darron Lee. The Colts will get the lower of the two for Hairston.