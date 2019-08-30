TODAY'S PAPER
Neil Glat stepping down as Jets president

Jets president Neil Glat speaks at the Jets

Jets president Neil Glat speaks at the Jets "Take Flight" uniform event at Gotham Hall in New York City on April 4. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets are undergoing more changes.

Neil Glat is stepping down as team preisdent and transitioning to a new role as senior advisor, the organization announced Friday. Glat spent more than seven years overseeing all of the Jets' off-field activities. The Jets plan to announce the “intended organizational next steps” in the coming days.

The Jets have been moving in a different direction since the hiring of Adam Gase as coach in January. Gase brought in 13 new coaches after replacing Todd Bowles.

The Jets also fired general manager Mike Maccagnan in May and picked former Eagles executive Joe Douglas to run their football department. Douglas hired three front office executives and a college scout.

