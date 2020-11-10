Worst seasons in Jets history

TODAY'S PAPER
The Jets have finished a season with four or fewer wins 14 times and are 0-9 to start the 2020 season. Here is each of those seasons, including the coach, GM, starting quarterback and longest losing streak.

1970: 4-10

The Jets went 4-10 in 1970, their first season in the NFL.
Head coach/GM: Weeb Ewbank
Starting QB: Al Woodall (nine games), Joe Namath (five games)
Longest losing streak: Six

1973: 4-10

The Jets went 4-10 in 1973, Weeb Ewbank’s last season as head coach.
Head coach/GM: Weeb Ewbank
Starting QB: Al Woodall (six games), Joe Namath (five games), Bill Demory (three games)
Longest losing streak: Three

1975: 3-11

The Jets went 3-11 in 1975.
Head coach: Charley Winner (nine games), Ken Shipp (five games)
GM: Al Ward
Starting QB: Joe Namath (13 games), J.J. Jones (one game)
Longest losing streak: Eight

1976: 3-11

The Jets went 3-11 in 1976, Joe Namath’s final season as Jets quarterback.
Head coach: Lou Holtz (13 games), Mike Holovak (one game)
GM: Al Ward
Starting QB: Joe Namath (eight games), Richard Todd (six games), Bob Gresham (four games)
Longest losing streak: Four (twice)

1977: 3-11

The Jets went 3-11 in 1977, the first season for head coach Walt Michaels and GM Jim Kensil.
Head coach: Walt Michaels
GM: Jim Kensil
Starting QB: Richard Todd (11 games), Marty Domres (two games), Matt Robinson (one game)
Longest losing streak: Seven

1980: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 1980.
Head coach: Walt Michaels
GM: Jim Kensil
Starting QB: Richard Todd
Longest losing streak: Five

1989: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 1989.
Head coach/GM: Joe Walton
Starting QB: Ken O’Brien (12 games), Tony Eason (two games), Pat Ryan (one game), Kyle Mackey (one game)
Longest losing streak: Five

1992: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 1992.
Head coach: Bruce Coslet
GM: Dick Steinberg
Starting QB: Browning Nagle (13 games), Ken O’Brien (three games)
Longest losing streak: Four

1995: 3-13

The Jets went 3-13 in 1995, Rich Kotite’s first season as head coach.
Head coach/GM: Rich Kotite
Starting QB: Boomer Esiason (12 games), Bubby Brister (four games)
Longest losing streak: Four (twice)

1996: 1-15

The Jets went 1-15 in 1996, Rich Kotite’s second -- and last -- season as head coach.
Head coach/GM: Rich Kotite
Starting QB: Frank Reich (seven games), Neil O’Donnell (six games), Glenn Foley (three games)
Longest losing streak: Eight

2005: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 2005, Herm Edwards’ final season as head coach.
Head coach: Herm Edwards
GM: Terry Bradway
Starting QB: Brooks Bollinger (nine games), Vinny Testaverde (four games), Chad Pennington (three games)
Longest losing streak: Seven

2007: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 2007.
Head coach: Eric Mangini
GM: Mike Tannnenbaum
Starting QB: Chad Pennington (eight games), Kellen Clemens (eight games
Longest losing streak: Six

2014: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 2014.
Head coach: Rex Ryan
GM: John Idzik
Starting QB: Geno Smith (13 games), Michael Vick (3 games)
Longest losing streak: Eight

2018: 4-12

The Jets went 4-12 in 2018, Todd Bowles' final season as head coach.
Head coach: Todd Bowles
GM: Mike Maccagnan
Starting QB: Sam Darnold (13 games), Josh McCown (3 games)
Longest losing streak: Six

2020: 0-9

The Jets are 0-9 in 2020.
Head coach: Adam Gase
GM: Joe Douglas
Starting QB: Sam Darnold (6 games), Joe Flacco (3 games)
Longest losing streak: Nine

