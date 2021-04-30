TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
NFL Draft: Jets take Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore in second round, continue to build around Zach Wilson

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo.  Credit: AP/Wade Payne

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
On Thursday, the Jets drafted their franchise quarterback and got him some protection up front. On Friday, they got him a new target.

The Jets drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday.

Moore had 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns last season with Ole Miss. He's just 5-9 and 185 pounds, but he's a dynamic slot receiver who plays bigger than his size. He’s speedy and shifty enough to blow by defenders but also has the toughness to make catches over the middle.

Through the first three picks of the draft, the Jets have focused on building around Zach Wilson. After taking the BYU quarterback second overall on Thursday night, they traded up from No. 23 to No. 14 to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

