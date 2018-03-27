ORLANDO, Fla. — Todd Bowles isn’t one to spew opinions on many things, but he did joke that if he won the lottery, would coach one more season.

The Jets coach was asked Tuesday his opinion on two prospective quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen.

Both quarterbacks might be available when the Jets select at No. 3 overall.

Bowles said Mayfield is a competitor and that his height (6-0) isn’t a problem.

Bowles cited Russell Wilson and Fran Tarkenton as successful quarterbacks who stood 6-foot.

“They’re important to a degree,” Bowles said of measurables. “Winning is more important. You just have to weigh the pluses and the minuses on that. Quarterback measurables are important.”

But Bowles said he really didn’t have issues with the other parts of Mayfield’s game, the flashy stuff, particularly when he stabbed the Oklahoma flag into the ground at midfield following an early season victory at Ohio State.

“It’s college football, it’s not meant for me to say or not to say, he’s an emotional guy,” Bowles said. “I’ve seen [Terrell Owens] do a lot of things. I’ve seen worse than that.”

In terms of Rosen, Bowles said: “Like all of them coming out, we know he can throw the football and he’s a good prospect, that’s as far as I can tell you.”

Bowles said he liked the fact Rosen could play tennis, noting most great athletes were good in two sports.

“He can throw the football and I think all of them coming out can throw the football very well,” Bowles said. “It will be a tough decision for whoever takes what and we’ll take a good football player with our pick and go from there.”