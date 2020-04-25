TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Draft: Meet the Jets' picks from Day 3

Florida's La'Mical Perine catches a pass as the

Florida's La'Mical Perine catches a pass as the South squad practices for the Senior Bowl Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

The Jets have six draft picks for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are the players they've selected with those picks so far:

La’Mical Perine: 4th round (120th overall)

Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 5-11/216

College: Florida

Dual threat back. Perine was Orange Bowl MVP after totaling 181 scrimmage yards and three TDs. Finished Florida career with 30 touchdowns (22 rushing and eight receiving). He’s related to linebacker Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack and Dolphins running back Samaje Perine.

James Morgan: 4th round (125th overall)

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-4/229

College: FIU

Green Bay native grew up idolizing Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Started college career at Bowling Green and transferred to FIU after his sophomore year. The 23-year-old threw 40 TD passes with 12 interceptions in his two years at FIU.

Cameron Clark: 4th round (129th overall)

Position: Offensive line

Height/Weight: 6-4/308

College: Charlotte

Three-year starter and two-year captain, played mostly left tackle at Charlotte, and projects to be a guard in the NFL. His team’s offensive MVP in 2017.

Bryce Hall: 5th round (158 overall)

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-1/202

College: Virginia 

Remaining picks

6th round (191 overall)

6th round (211 overall)

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

