The Jets have six draft picks for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are the players they've selected with those picks so far:
La’Mical Perine: 4th round (120th overall)
Position: Running back
Height/Weight: 5-11/216
College: Florida
Dual threat back. Perine was Orange Bowl MVP after totaling 181 scrimmage yards and three TDs. Finished Florida career with 30 touchdowns (22 rushing and eight receiving). He’s related to linebacker Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack and Dolphins running back Samaje Perine.
James Morgan: 4th round (125th overall)
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-4/229
College: FIU
Green Bay native grew up idolizing Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Started college career at Bowling Green and transferred to FIU after his sophomore year. The 23-year-old threw 40 TD passes with 12 interceptions in his two years at FIU.
Cameron Clark: 4th round (129th overall)
Position: Offensive line
Height/Weight: 6-4/308
College: Charlotte
Three-year starter and two-year captain, played mostly left tackle at Charlotte, and projects to be a guard in the NFL. His team’s offensive MVP in 2017.
Bryce Hall: 5th round (158 overall)
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1/202
College: Virginia
Remaining picks
6th round (191 overall)
6th round (211 overall)
