Jets general manager Joe Douglas is making sure Zach Wilson and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have what they need to be successful.

The Jets selected quick North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth round with the No. 107 pick. Douglas used the Jets’ first four picks in the draft on offensive players. He took Wilson second overall, USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th pick and Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore 34th.

It’s the first time since 1983 that the Jets took four players on offense with their first four picks. That year, they drafted quarterback Ken O'Brien, running back Johnny Hector, wide receiver Jo-Jo Townsell and tight end Wes Howell.

Carter is only 5-foot-8, but he’s an explosive back and is coming off an outstanding season for the Tar Heels. He finished with 1,511 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns despite sharing the backfield and touches with Javonte Williams. The Broncos took Williams in the second round.

The Florida native rushed for more than 1,000 yards his last two seasons at North Carolina. Carter ran for 1,245 yards on 156 carries as a senior. He led the FBS, gaining 7.98 yards per carry.

Carter joins a running back corps that also features Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams.