FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said you have to push pressure to the side in terms of making the right selection with the No. 3 pick of the NFL Draft.

The Jets moved up from No. 6 to No. 3 on St. Patrick’s Day, a bold move that places the franchise in prime position to select a potential franchise quarterback.

“It’s all about opportunity and we felt good about where we were originally picking,” Maccagnan said Monday afternoon. “And we made the trade and we moved up a little bit to position ourselves. In our minds, to be in a good position to have a good option and a good choice at that spot.”

Maccagnan said he does have his final draft board done and that a visit with USC quarterback Sam Darnold last week doesn’t mean that’s where he’ll go. Maccagnan said the visit with Darnold was about scheduling.

The Jets GM understands picking the right quarterback is important for the future of the franchise.

“There’s always pressure about every pick you make,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter what season you have, I think if anything you’re probably a little more excited about the idea of who we may have available at that spot when we pick. You sort of block that out and focus on the job at hand.”

Other items from Maccagnan’s talk with reporters on Monday:

On the quarterback class: “I think there are some very good prospects that happen to be quarterbacks in this draft. I know that might not happen every year. But there’s always good players at every position. The quarterbacks, in particular, there seems to be some good quarterbacks in this draft, which are a bit more intriguing. But there’s been other years where you had depth at those positions too.”

On knowing what the Browns with the No. 1 pick and the Giants at No. 2 will do: “There’s a lot of information flowing around out there. We try to follow [reporters], you guys spend so much time with us and knowing what our teams are and through your various ways of kind of gleaning what we’ll do or what we’re thinking about doing. We kind of follow the media a little bit in that. But there’s a lot of talk and sometimes there’s accurate information and sometimes there’s misinformation. I think for the most part you focus on your list of players are correct in terms of how you see them.”

On if he talks with team owner Woody Johnson before the draft: “No, I will basically talk to Christopher Johnson about everything between now and the draft and after the draft until Woody is done being the ambassador [to the United Kingdom].”