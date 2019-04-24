TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Network's Charles Davis leans toward defensive tackle for Jets at No. 3

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams rushes upfield during

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams rushes upfield during the first half against Louisville on Sept. 1, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
NASHVILLE — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has made no secret of his desire to move down from the No. 3 overall pick to address multiple needs on his roster, which is a far cry from the last time he had the same choice heading into the NFL Draft.

"Last year, [Maccagnan] moved up in order to get one of those quarterbacks," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said Wednesday at a pre-draft news conference. "Now, he says he wouldn't mind moving down."

And this is even after Maccagnan went on an offseason spending spree to get Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, Kelechi Osemele and Jamison Crowder.

But if Maccagnan can't pull off a deal, which player does he take?

"If we play the same that [Kyler] Murray goes to Arizona and [Nick] Bosa to San Francisco, now you've got a decision between [Alabama defensive tackle] Quinnen Williams, [Kentucky edge rusher] Josh Allen and [Houston defensive tackle] Ed Oliver," Davis said. "To me, you can't go wrong [with any of them], but I have a feeling that it would be one of the defensive tackles as opposed to the outside edge rusher. I think they can envision Leonard Williams and another one of those d-tackles creating havoc inside."

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

