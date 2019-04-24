NASHVILLE — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has made no secret of his desire to move down from the No. 3 overall pick to address multiple needs on his roster, which is a far cry from the last time he had the same choice heading into the NFL Draft.

"Last year, [Maccagnan] moved up in order to get one of those quarterbacks," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said Wednesday at a pre-draft news conference. "Now, he says he wouldn't mind moving down."

And this is even after Maccagnan went on an offseason spending spree to get Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, Kelechi Osemele and Jamison Crowder.

But if Maccagnan can't pull off a deal, which player does he take?

"If we play the same that [Kyler] Murray goes to Arizona and [Nick] Bosa to San Francisco, now you've got a decision between [Alabama defensive tackle] Quinnen Williams, [Kentucky edge rusher] Josh Allen and [Houston defensive tackle] Ed Oliver," Davis said. "To me, you can't go wrong [with any of them], but I have a feeling that it would be one of the defensive tackles as opposed to the outside edge rusher. I think they can envision Leonard Williams and another one of those d-tackles creating havoc inside."