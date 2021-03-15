After a relatively quiet start to the free-agency negotiation period for the Jets, general manager Joe Douglas went to work Monday night and filled some big needs.

The Jets reached agreements with defensive end Carl Lawson and wide receiver Corey Davis, league sources said. Their first deal of the day was with middle linebacker Jarrad Davis.

Edge rusher has been a glaring weakness for the Jets for years. Lawson, 25, will be on the edge in new coach Robert Saleh’s defense. Lawson reportedly will sign a three-year deal worth $45 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2017, Lawson had 5.5 sacks last year. He finished second in the NFL with 32 quarterback hits and first with 27 QB knockdowns. In four seasons in Cincinnati, Lawson has 20 sacks and 83 quarterback hits in 51 games.

Corey Davis was another big pickup for a team in desperate need of a receiver. The Jets landed one of top targets on the free-agent market. They are giving Davis a three-year contract for $37.5 million, with $27 million guaranteed.

The Jets have been looking for a No. 1 receiver. The 26-year-old Davis, the No. 5 overall pick in 2017, showed flashes of being a go-to receiver with Tennessee. He’s caught 207 passes for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Davis is coming off his best season as a pro, with 65 catches for 984 yards and five scores.

He will join a receiver room that includes reliable Jamison Crowder and exciting second-year wideout Denzel Mims. Who will throw them the football remains to be seen as the Jets are still deciding whether Sam Darnold will be their quarterback next season.

Douglas, who opened the day with a little more than $68 million to spend, still has plenty of work to do. He could add another defensive end or look for a cornerback is another position of need. Douglas certainly needs to upgrade the offensive line.

He has put a premium on assembling a strong line to protect his quarterback – whoever it is. Yet the two biggest names in free agency are off the board.

Former Patriots guard Joe Thuney, who the Jets had serious interest in, is headed to Kansas City to block for Patrick Mahomes. Thuney got a five-year deal for $80 million. Ex-Packers center Corey Linsley will sign a five-year deal for $62.5 million with the Chargers. The Jets, surprisingly, showed little interest in Linsley.

But in Lawson and Jarrad Davis, the Jets added two big pieces for Saleh’s defense. Now there is uncertainty about middle linebacker C.J. Mosley’s future as a Jet.

Mosley is set to return to the Jets after opting out last season due to concerns over COVID-19. But shortly after news broke that the Jets reached a one-year, $7-million deal with Davis, the NFL Network reported that the team has received trade calls on Mosley.

He has appeared in just two games after signing a five-year, $85-million contract in 2019. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Ravens, is guaranteed $14 million over the next two years, but his cap hit in 2021 for a new team would be $6 million.

Mosley was not signed by Douglas and has never played for Saleh. Former general manager Mike Maccagnan brought in Mosley in the same offseason that the Jets gave Le’Veon Bell a four-year, $52-million deal. The Jets waived Bell during the 2020 season.

If the Jets find a deal they like for Mosley, Davis could slide in and fill that role. If Mosley stays, Davis could play outside linebacker. A former first-round pick of the Lions in 2017, Davis is a good fit either way.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Davis played 55 games with the Lions, starting 45 times. In his second season, Davis played 99% of the defensive snaps and registered 100 tackles and six sacks. He has 10.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles in his career.

But Davis’ snap counts decreased the last two years. He started just four of the 14 games he appeared in last year and played only 29% of the snaps. Some believe he wasn’t used properly in Detroit and that Saleh will be able to utilize Davis the right way and get more out of him.