The Jets' running back situation heading into free agency and the NFL Draft

Michael Carter had an impressive rookie season and looks like someone who could carry the ball for a long time for the Jets. But, they need more from the running back position.

In offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system that he adopted from working under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and San Francisco, the backs are heavily involved in both the run and passing games.

The Jets improved throughout the season. After breaking 100 yards rushing just once in the first nine games, they did it five times over the last eight. Still, they finished 32nd in rush attempts and 27th in yards. Certainly, some of that is because the Jets had to throw the ball because they were often down.

Looking at the San Francisco model, which the Jets are following, the 49ers have finished in the top two in rushing attempts and top seven in yards twice in the last three years. LaFleur wants a more balanced attack.

The list of free-agent backs features some interesting names: Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson (good fits from the 49ers’ system), Chase Edmonds, Melvin Gordon, Damien Williams, Darrell Williams and J.D. McKissic.

The Jets probably won’t devote a lot of funds here with more glaring needs elsewhere, but there are plenty of names to consider in three-down back roles or who are proven pass-catchers out of the backfield.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ running back position as free agency and the draft nears. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michael Carter, RB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $1.026 million (Not guaranteed)

The Jets look like they got a steal in the fourth round with Carter. He became the starting running back in Week 3, and he never relinquished the job. Carter runs hard, has great balance and is hard to bring down. He led the Jets in total scrimmage yards (964) and touches (183) and ranked fourth in catches (34). Carter can be a three-down back. The Jets are excited about what he can do in this offense.

Tevin Coleman, RB

2022 Status: Unrestricted free agent

Coleman played for San Francisco and knows the system, but he didn’t have the type of year he or the Jets were hoping. Coleman missed six games due to illness or injury, didn’t have a 100-yard scrimmage game and didn’t score any touchdowns. He showed burst, though, and did well returning kicks for the first time in his career, including a 65-yard run back against Atlanta. The Jets could try and re-sign him for depth and insurance as a back and as a returner with Braxton Berrios likely heading for free agency.

Ty Johnson, RB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $965,000 (Not guaranteed)

He had the most touches (95), scrimmage yards (610) and touchdowns (four) in his three-year career, but drops were a big issue. Johnson had three on three consecutive drives against New Orleans and was a healthy scratch the next game. Johnson dropped seven passes last season, according to Pro Football Reference. Zach Wilson needs more reliable pass catchers.

La’Mical Perine, RB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $1.081 million (Not guaranteed)

Second-year back that the Jets were high on as a rookie (under different coaching staff), Perine never made the rotation. Perine played just 24 snaps all season and had eight carries for 31 yards. Seven came in a game the Jets were without Carter and Coleman.

Austin Walter, RB

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

Walter played more than Perine. The coaches knew Walter from San Francisco, said he did well in practice and gave him an opportunity later in the season. He scored his first NFL rushing touchdown in a win over the Texans in Week 12 and became the Jets’ lead back after Carter left the Week 17 loss to Tampa with a concussion. Walter could stick.

Nick Bawden, FB

2022 Status: Unrestricted free agent

Signed to the Jets’ practice squad in September, Bawden played fullback in the second half of the season and helped open holes for Carter and the rest of the backs. Bawden won’t be able to replicate what Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk did for the 49ers, but he may have earned another look from the Jets. Bawden also was valuable on special teams.