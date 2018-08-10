TODAY'S PAPER
NFL preseason Week 1: Jets vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons visit the Jets in their preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 10, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets safety J.J. Wilcox stop Atlanta Falcons RB
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets safety J.J. Wilcox stop Atlanta Falcons RB malik Williams for a short gain in a game, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Sam Darnold gets the quick pass
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets QB Sam Darnold gets the quick pass off in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Trenton Cannon gets tackled on the
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets RB Trenton Cannon gets tackled on the sideline by Falcons LB Foyesade Oluoken in a game, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB George Atkinson finds a hole for
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets RB George Atkinson finds a hole for some yardage in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Sam Darnold calls the signals at
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets QB Sam Darnold calls the signals at the line of scrimmage in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during
Photo Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jets QB Sam Darnold looks to pass in
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets QB Sam Darnold looks to pass in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, 2018 at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Sam Darnold scrambles for short yardage
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets QB Sam Darnold scrambles for short yardage in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets WR Robby Anderson runs to the outside
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets WR Robby Anderson runs to the outside in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff into
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff into the end zone for a touchdown, in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater throws under pressure in
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater throws under pressure in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff around
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff around the outside in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Bilal Powell takes the handoff in
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets RB Bilal Powell takes the handoff in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Bilal Powell gets tripped up along
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets RB Bilal Powell gets tripped up along the sideline in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Josh McCown is forced out of
Photo Credit: George A. Faella

Jets QB Josh McCown is forced out of the pocket in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold smiles during the first
Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold smiles during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday in East Rutherford, N.J.

