NFL preseason Week 1: Jets vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons visit the Jets in their preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 10, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets safety J.J. Wilcox stop Atlanta Falcons RB malik Williams for a short gain in a game, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Sam Darnold gets the quick pass off in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Trenton Cannon gets tackled on the sideline by Falcons LB Foyesade Oluoken in a game, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB George Atkinson finds a hole for some yardage in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Sam Darnold calls the signals at the line of scrimmage in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jets QB Sam Darnold looks to pass in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, 2018 at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Sam Darnold scrambles for short yardage in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets WR Robby Anderson runs to the outside in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff into the end zone for a touchdown, in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater throws under pressure in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Isaiah Crowell takes the handoff around the outside in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Bilal Powell takes the handoff in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets RB Bilal Powell gets tripped up along the sideline in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.

Jets QB Josh McCown is forced out of the pocket in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, at MetLife Stadium.