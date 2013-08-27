NFL suspends Mike Goodson 4 games for violating substance-abuse policy

Running back Mike Goodson returned to the Jets Monday, and Monday night he was gone again.

The NFL suspended Goodson without pay for the season's first four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He has been placed on the active/non-football injury/illness list.

Goodson missed all of training camp while sorting out legal issues related to his arrest in May on weapons and drug charges.

"I've been away from the team to take care of some important personal things,'' Goodson said in a statement. "The time was helpful to me and now that I am back, I am going to do everything I can to contribute to the team. I appreciate all of the support from the Jets organization and I'm thankful to be back with my teammates."

The Jets also issued a statement, saying, "Mike Goodson returned to the team [yesterday] after taking time away to focus on a personal matter.

"While we welcome Mike back to the organization, we have had direct conversations to make our expectations very clear as we work together to help him move forward in a positive manner, both on and off the field.''