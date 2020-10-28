TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Adam Gase calls Quinnen Williams trade rumors 'false'

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets reacts after sacking Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 25, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone
Quinnen Williams isn’t going anywhere, according to Jets head coach Adam Gase.

Recent reports have suggested the Jets are considering moving their second-year nose tackle by Tuesday’s trade deadline. They are 0-7 and in selling mode as general manager Joe Douglas looks to acquire more draft capital to help rebuild this team.

But Gase, rather strongly, dismissed the reports that Williams would be on the move.

"He’s going to be here," Gase said Wednesday. "Those are false. I talked to Quinnen. I’ve not heard one thing come from anybody in the front office about him being traded. I know Joe talked to Quinnen, talked to his agent. There’s nothing to that. It’s false."

Williams was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He didn’t perform up to the level anyone expected him to as a rookie, but he has shown great improvement this season. Williams leads the Jets with three sacks and has 28 total tackles, including five for a loss. In 13 games last season, Williams finished with 2.5 sacks, 28 tackles and four for a loss.

New York Sports

