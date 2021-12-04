TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

What you need to know about Jets-Eagles

NFL Week 13: Jets vs. Eagles preview

Here's everything you need to know before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Sunday’s game

EAGLES (5-7) AT JETS (3-8)

METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 7; O/U 45

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton).

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 135; XM 231

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: Doubtful: TE Trevon Wesco (ankle), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee); Questionable:

WR Corey Davis (groin), DL Foley Fatukasi (back), LB Quincy Williams (calf).

Eagles: Out: RB Jordan Howard (knee); Questionable: QB Jalen Hurts (ankle),

RB Boston Scott (illness, Non-COVID-19).

QUOTABLE

"It seems like the Jets have been around forever. I figured they’d have a win against everybody. Jeez, well, that places a little bit more importance. I think it would be pretty cool to be on the first Jets’ team to get a win against the Eagles." -- Jets tight end Ryan Griffin

INTANGIBLES

These teams know each other well. They held joint practices in August at the Jets’ facility. Robert Saleh studied the Eagles personnel, having interviewed for their head coaching job last winter. The Jets also acquired two former Eagles in-season: quarterback Joe Flacco and safety Elijah Riley. They could give Jets insight into Philadelphia’s players and schemes.

FANTASY PLAY

Miles Sanders, Eagles RB: The Jets have allowed an average of 112 rush yards and an NFL-worst total of 17 rushing TDs in 11 games. Sanders suffered an ankle injury last week against the Giants but was not listed on Friday’s injury report, suggesting he’s good to go. He’s two weeks removed from season highs of 16 carries and 94 yards, and although he has yet to score a touchdown this season, the matchup is too favorable to ignore.

NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: Wins the Jets have against Philadelphia. The Jets have dropped all 11 games they’ve played against the Eagles, the most losses without a win by any current NFL franchise.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) watches
Even with the Knicks down 30, no playing time for Kemba
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen attends the
Lennon: Winners, losers of pre-lockout free agency
Miami Marlins' Starling Marte waits for his turn
Mets see newest players as positives for clubhouse culture
James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets looks
Nets taking back-to-back game against tough Bulls as challenge
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts
Knicks fall behind by 30 in 14-point loss to Nuggets
Kemba Walker #8 (2nd from right) of the
Popper: Kemba stays positive despite demotion
Didn’t find what you were looking for?