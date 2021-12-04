What you need to know about Jets-Eagles

Sunday’s game

EAGLES (5-7) AT JETS (3-8)

METLIFE STADIUM, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 7; O/U 45

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton).

Radio: ESPN-98.7-FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius 135; XM 231

INJURY UPDATE

Jets: Doubtful: TE Trevon Wesco (ankle), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee); Questionable:

WR Corey Davis (groin), DL Foley Fatukasi (back), LB Quincy Williams (calf).

Eagles: Out: RB Jordan Howard (knee); Questionable: QB Jalen Hurts (ankle),

RB Boston Scott (illness, Non-COVID-19).

QUOTABLE

"It seems like the Jets have been around forever. I figured they’d have a win against everybody. Jeez, well, that places a little bit more importance. I think it would be pretty cool to be on the first Jets’ team to get a win against the Eagles." -- Jets tight end Ryan Griffin

INTANGIBLES

These teams know each other well. They held joint practices in August at the Jets’ facility. Robert Saleh studied the Eagles personnel, having interviewed for their head coaching job last winter. The Jets also acquired two former Eagles in-season: quarterback Joe Flacco and safety Elijah Riley. They could give Jets insight into Philadelphia’s players and schemes.

FANTASY PLAY

Miles Sanders, Eagles RB: The Jets have allowed an average of 112 rush yards and an NFL-worst total of 17 rushing TDs in 11 games. Sanders suffered an ankle injury last week against the Giants but was not listed on Friday’s injury report, suggesting he’s good to go. He’s two weeks removed from season highs of 16 carries and 94 yards, and although he has yet to score a touchdown this season, the matchup is too favorable to ignore.

— NICK KLOPSIS

NUMBER, PLEASE

0: Wins the Jets have against Philadelphia. The Jets have dropped all 11 games they’ve played against the Eagles, the most losses without a win by any current NFL franchise.