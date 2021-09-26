OFFENSE

Do you miss Adam Gase yet? No, seriously. This was an awful performance for the entire offense. The Jets didn’t score a point. (They haven’t scored a touchdown in eight quarters). Zach Wilson was sacked five times and hit hard on a few of them. They need to do a better job of protecting him, and he needs to get rid of the ball faster. Wilson cut his picks down from last week from four to two late in the game. In the flow of the game, though, the running backs and receivers had a number of drops that would have changed some drives. Corey Davis (five catches, 41 yards), didn’t perform like a No. 1 receiver for the second straight game. The running game was worse than Week 1 when the Jets totaled 45 yards. They finished with 43, and Michael Carter and Ty Johnson had some drops.

GRADE: F-minus

DEFENSE

They continue to play better than the offense, but that is not saying too much. The defense forced a red-zone fumble late in the game, which showed they’re playing hard. But they had too many breakdowns before then. They allowed seven plays of at least 21 yards. A defensive pass interference on Brandin Echols in the end zone on third down was costly. It led to Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run. Earlier, on third-and-9, KJ Hamler got behind the defense for a 28-yard gain. That drive ended with a Javonte Williams’ 1-yard score.

GRADE: D

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Matt Ammendola kicked a 56-yard field goal that was wiped away by a delay of game. Just brutal. Down 17-0, Justin Hardee, the leader of the special teams, was flagged on a punt for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting. Again, the Jets were trailing, 17-0, at the time. Punter Thomas Morstead averaged 46.7 yards per punt and got two inside the 20. Del’Shawn Phillips deflected a punt that gave the Jets good field position. The offense couldn’t convert a fourth down, though.

GRADE: D

COACHING

The Jets look like they’re regressing, especially on offense. Wilson looked so much better in the first game than the last two. The fact that the Jets have not scored a touchdown in the first half and have just three points before halftime thus far looks like they’re not prepared. The play-calling also has been worthy of criticism. The Jets were 4-for-15 converting third and fourth downs. First-time offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called empty backfield on third-and-2 and fourth-and-1. The defense knows what’s coming. The Jets came up empty both times, although one because of a Johnson drop.

GRADE: F