Scenes from Denver as the Jets struggle against the Broncos in Week 3 on Sept. 26, 2021.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is stopped at the goal line by New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs in for a touchdown as New York Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (94) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs as New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson (45) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler if helped off the field after an injury against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) hands off against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball against the New York Jets for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets passes the ball in the second quarter while under pressure from Malik Reed #59 of the Denver Broncos during the game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: A Denver Broncos fan with a painted face and wearing a wig shows their support during the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos passes the ball in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Denver Broncos fans cheer during the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Owner Woody Johnson of the New York Jets looks on during warm-up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

\Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets takes a knee before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball while being tackled by Bryce Hall #37 of the New York Jets in the first half of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)