DENVER (0-3) AT JETS (0-3)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: pick-em; O/U: 40

Things are so bad for the Jets that they’re not even favored against a third-string quarterback on a short week. Then again, are you surprised? This line opened with the Broncos favored by 3, dipped to 2.5 and then dropped again after news broke that Brett Rypien (who?) would be making his first NFL start.

Jets coach Adam Gase looks nothing like he did in Denver, when he was the offensive coordinator overseeing unprecedented output. The Broncos scored a record 606 points in 2013. Of course, it helps that he had Peyton Manning. From pylon to pile on: It would take Gase’s Jets at least two seasons to score that many points.

The Jets are 0-3 against the spread and their offense has been listless in 27-17, 31-13 and 36-7 losses. Sam Darnold threw three interceptions at Indianapolis, two of them pick-6s. He simply doesn't have the weapons around him.

Denver, 0-3 as well but 2-1 ATS, has at least shown some fight. After a 16-14 loss at home to the Titans in Week 1, it played Pittsburgh close (26-21) on the road and that was after starting quarterback Drew Lock left with an injury.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It doesn’t really matter who the Broncos start at quarterback. Unless Gase and the Jets magically snap out of their funk, this feels like the rare "first to 20 wins" in today’s high-scoring NFL. Can the Jets score 20?

The pick: Denver