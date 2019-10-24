FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Adam Gase would not address the Kelechi Osemele situation, but the NFL Players Association released a statement Thursday morning in support of the Jets left guard.

Osemele said he will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum whether the Jets authorize it or not. To this point, they haven’t.

“It is not appropriate or ethical for employers in any line of work to dictate the medical care and treatment of any employee,” the NFLPA statement read. “We are considering all options to protect Kelechi Osemele, as we would for any of our members.”

The Jets' doctors feel that Osemele’s condition is pre-existing and he can play through it. An independent second doctor had similar findings.

But Osemele sought a third opinion in Boston this week. That doctor recommended that Osemele “undergo a right shoulder arthroscopy, labral repair and cyst debridement.” Osemele posted the doctor’s note from Pro Sports Orthopedics on his Instagram page late Thursday night.

Osemele has filed a grievance with the Players Association because the Jets have been fining him the maximum amount for “conduct detrimental to the team” for every day he misses practice.

Gase said declined to comment, saying his focus is on getting the team ready to play Jacksonville on Sunday.

“You have to ask those guys,” Gase said referring to the Jets front office. “I haven’t been involved in this. My job is to coach the team.”

GM Joe Douglas was not immediately available for comment, and has not spoken to reporters since August.

Mosley update

The Jets expect to have an answer on C.J. Mosley’s health within the next 24 hours, and it doesn't sound like it will be good news.

Mosley returned Monday against New England after missing four games with a groin injury. Now there is concern that it’s something more than that.

“You guys saw him,” Adam Gase said. “He was struggling the last game.”

Gase said the Jets are still doing “a deeper dive” on Mosley. They’re talking to other doctors, specialists and sending out MRIs for more opinions to determine what is bothering the inside linebacker, Gase said

“I don’t know,” Gase said when asked if it could be a long-term injury. “It’s whatever they’re going to tell us here in the next 24 hours.”