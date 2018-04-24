FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Nick Mangold fell in love with the Jets the moment he moved into an apartment with his wife Jennifer in Westbury next to the Long Island Railroad. Mangold, as a rookie, would take the train into Manhattan and see a Broadway show and enjoy the moment.

Tuesday morning, Mangold, 34, was enjoying another moment when he announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons, all with the Jets.

Mangold was joined by his family, former teammates and team executives as he signed a one-day contract so he officially could retire.

“Part of me being a lucky man, is being here with you,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said at the start of the news conference.

Mangold, a 2006 first-round pick from Ohio State, was named to seven Pro Bowls, a first-team All-Pro at center twice and was the rock the Jets needed along the offensive line.

Mangold’s career came to a halt when he suffered an ankle injury midway through the 2016 season. Mangold spent the offseason rehabbing and thinking about returning for one more season.

“I think around the Super Bowl I kinda knew but I didn’t know,” Mangold said. “It was one of those things, it’s in the back of your head. Going through the injury was difficult but then as I was rehabbing and realized I probably wouldn’t be able to play at the level that I wanted to play at. Going through the [2017] season I always thought I would miss it, something was going to happen, where I miss it. I need to be out there and on the field and that never came and that’s when I knew I’m in a good spot.”

Outside of family, team executives including coach Todd Bowles, general manager Mike Maccagnan and team president Neil Glat, former teammates, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Willie Colon, Brandon Moore and Ryan Fitzpatrick attended the news conference along with John Schmitt, the center on the Super Bowl III winning Jets’ team.