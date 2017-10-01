The Jets locked arms during the national anthem for the second consecutive week on Sunday. Jets CEO/chairman Christopher Johnson locked arms with running backs coach Stump Mitchell and rookie running back Elijah McGuire during the song.
Last week, Johnson and GM Mike Maccagnan joined the players along the sidelines during the anthem.
The Jaguars took a knee before the anthem then stood locking arms as the song played. Last week, the Jaguars locked arms during their game in London against the Ravens, which included owner Shahid Khan joining the players.
