Jets position analysis: The offensive line

Protect Zach Wilson at all costs.

That’s Jets general manager Joe Douglas’ mentality. The former offensive lineman has put a large emphasis on improving the O-line, and he’s far from done.

The Jets believe Wilson will develop into the type of franchise quarterback who will make them a perennial winner and end a long playoff hiatus and much longer Super Bowl drought. That all starts with the guys up front protecting Wilson and giving him time to make plays.

Jets quarterbacks were sacked 53 times last season, fourth-most in the NFL. That wasn’t all the O-line’s fault. Wilson held on to the football too long on a number of occasions, taking the sack rather than throwing it away.

The line showed improvement after a very rough start to the season. They provided more protection and created gaps in the outside zone blocking scheme that led to some big running games for the Jets.

The O-line finished as the 11th best offensive line by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Douglas will look in free agency where Terron Armstead and Trent Brown are among the best tackles who could be available and Brandon Scherff and Laken Tomlinson the top guards.

In the draft, the Jets have two picks in the top 10 and four of the first 39. Many expect Douglas to use one of his first-round choices on an offensive lineman, perhaps tackles Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu. Two other tackles the Jets were linked to after coaching the Senior Bowl were Trevor Penning and Daniel Faalele, but neither are considered top-10 picks.

Here’s a look at the Jets’ offensive line as free agency and the draft nears. (Salaries via overthecap.com):

Mekhi Becton, LT

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $5.03 ($2.287 million)

The pressure is on Douglas’ first draft pick. Becton played one game last year due to a knee injury in Week 1 that required surgery. The Jets were confident that Becton would return, but he didn’t. His mammoth size (listed at 6-foot-7 and 365 pounds) surely had something to do with that. George Fant slid over to left tackle and played well. Robert Saleh said Becton would have to compete with Fant for the starting left tackle job. It’s a big offseason for Becton to return mentally and physically ready and in shape and hungry to prove he can be the franchise left tackle this team needs.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, LG

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $3.61 million ($1.382 million)

Douglas gave up picks 23, 66 and 86 to draft Vera-Tucker 14th overall last year, and he looks worth it. Vera-Tucker had a strong rookie season, allowing just two sacks in more than 1,000 snaps. He led the Jets’ offense in snaps. Vera-Tucker’s run blocking and pass protection were impressive. The Jets felt the left side of their line was set for years after landing Vera-Tucker. It might be, but that seems to be up to Becton and how he handles this offseason.

George Fant, T

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $11.1 million (Not guaranteed)

Last offseason, speculation was that the Jets could release Fant to clear money. He secured his spot with solid play at left tackle last season. Fant settled into his full-time role nicely and earned the right to compete for the starting job after allowing just one sack in 15 games. Fant missed the start of camp last year due to COVID-19 and had to play catch-up in his competition with Morgan Moses for the right tackle spot. Fant won the job and started on the right side in Week 1. Fant can always return to right tackle if Becton gets the left side. Fant ended the season on IR and needed a procedure on his knee. Saleh said Fant would be ready for OTAs.

Connor McGovern, C

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $10.333 million (Not guaranteed)

The veteran center was more comfortable in the new blocking scheme and played much better than he did in his first season with the Jets in Adam Gase’s offense. McGovern was the Jets’ highest-graded offensive player by PFF and ninth-highest graded center. He quickly developed a good relationship with Wilson. He was placed on IR for the last two games and needed a procedure on his knee. Saleh said McGovern would be ready for spring workouts.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, RG

2022 Status: Free agent

Acquired from Kansas City just before the trade deadline, Duvernay-Tardif eventually supplanted Greg Van Roten as the starting right guard. Duvernay-Tardif was effective in eight games as a Jet following a year off. A medical doctor, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of 2020 to work with patients at a long-term care facility in Canada at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Duvernay-Tardif’s playing future is unclear due to some deadlines and requirements he needs to meet to continue his medical profession that may conflict with the NFL calendar.

Morgan Moses, RT

2022 Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Signed in July, Moses appeared in all 17 games, including the last 16 as the starting right tackle. Moses hasn’t missed a game for seven consecutive years. That type of durability on the line is rare and valuable. He ranked just behind Vera-Tucker in snaps and just behind Fant in PFF grades. The Jets should try to keep Moses. He probably will have choices and may want to join a team that’s closer to winning and going deep in the playoffs.

Greg Van Roten, RG

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $3.5 million (Not guaranteed)

The former Chaminade High School star had a far better first season with the Jets than second and was eventually replaced by Duvernay-Tardif. Van Roten, who will be 32 later this month, is a definite candidate to be waived to open that $3.5 million for other spots or to use for O-line upgrades.

Dan Feeney, OL

2022 Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

An Islanders’ fan favorite during their playoff run last year, Feeney went from being a full-time starter with the Chargers to emergency fill-in with the Jets, playing a career-low 184 snaps. He played center and guard and was used in jumbo packages. Feeney played well at the end of the season. Not a bad depth piece and may not cost much, but Jets may move on from him.

Conor McDermott, OL

2022 Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Former tight end showed his receiving skills, making a leaping TD grab in Week 16 against Jaguars. McDermott hurt his knee in camp and appeared in six games (three starts). Like Feeney, McDermott would give Jets depth on the cheap, but better options are available.

Chuma Edoga, T

2022 Status: Under contract. C

ap Number: $1.181 (Not guaranteed)

Drafted in the third round by the prior regime, Edoga has not worked his way into the rotation. He only appeared in four games last season for a total of 99 snaps.

Isaiah Williams, OL

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

On and off the practice squad for much of last season, Williams played seven offensive snaps.

Didn’t play a single snap, Possible depth/practice squad players

Grant Hermanns

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $705,000 (Not guaranteed)

Spent the season on the practice squad; was signed to reserve/futures contract in January

Dru Samia

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

Ex-Viking was signed to Jets' practice squad in October and to a reserve/futures deal last month

Ross Pierschbacher

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $895,000 (Not guaranteed)

Practice squad player last season was active for one game, but did not play.

Parker Ferguson

2022 Status: Under contract.

Cap Number: $831,000 (Not guaranteed)

Was on injured reserve all of last season.