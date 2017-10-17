Jets owner Christopher Johnson told Newsday on Tuesday he’s pleased with how the 3-3 Jets are progressing.
“I think so, yeah,” Johnson said after the first day of the NFL owners’ meetings. “We’ve shown some progress and I’m happy about it.”
The Jets could have moved into first place in the AFC East last Sunday but lost to the Patriots, 24-17.
“Be a lot more excited about 4-2, right now,” Johnson said.
