The Jets are adding more depth at the already crowded inside linebacker position, bringing in the player who replaced C.J. Mosley in Baltimore.

Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Jets, a league source confirmed. The former Raven became Baltimore’s defensive signal-caller after Mosley signed with the Jets last season, but Onwuasor struggled against the run and lost his starting job after five weeks. Now he will be Mosley’s teammate again.

Onwuasor, 27, had 64 tackles and three sacks in 14 games last season. He has 213 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks in 46 games (31 starts) over the last three years.

He’s the second former Raven that the Jets have come to terms with in less than 24 hours. The Jets reached a one-year deal with former Baltimore receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday night after losing Robby Anderson to Carolina.

The Jets' front office knows the Ravens well. First-year general manager Joe Douglas worked for the Ravens for 15 years and hired former Ravens scout and front office executive Chad Alexander as the Jets' director of player personnel.

Onwuasor also becomes the third inside linebacker the Jets have locked up in free agency. They also re-signed Neville Hewitt and James Burgess.

The Jets already had Mosley, Avery Williamson and Blake Cashman as inside linebackers under contract. Williamson didn’t play last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason. He’s a candidate to be cut, which would open up about $6.5 million under the cap, though the Jets could try to bring him back afterward at a lower salary.

The Hewitt re-signing became official Wednesday. He was tied for second on the team last year with 75 tackles. The Jets also announced they’ve re-signed defensive back Bennett Jackson, who had one tackle in two games last season.