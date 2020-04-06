Patrick Onwuasor officially signed his one-year contract with the Jets on Monday.

The former Raven adds more depth to the Jets' already crowded inside linebacker room. Onwuasor joins former Baltimore teammate C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt, James Burgess and Blake Cashman to give the Jets six inside linebackers under contract. The Jets recently re-signed Hewitt and Burgess.

The Jets apparently were looking for insurance after three inside linebackers — Williamson, Mosley and Cashman— were placed on season-ending IR last year.

Onwuasor is reuniting with Mosley after struggling to replace him in Baltimore last season. He became the Ravens’ middle linebacker and defensive signal caller after Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets. But Onwuasor lost his starting job after five weeks.

The 27-year-old Onwuasor finished with 64 tackles and three sacks in 14 games. He has 213 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks in 46 games (31 starts) over the last three years.