TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
63° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Patrick Onwuasor officially signs one-year deal with Jets

Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor watches from the sideline

Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Rams on Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kevin Terrell

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Patrick Onwuasor officially signed his one-year contract with the Jets on Monday.

The former Raven adds more depth to the Jets' already crowded inside linebacker room. Onwuasor joins former Baltimore teammate C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt, James Burgess and Blake Cashman to give the Jets six inside linebackers under contract. The Jets recently re-signed Hewitt and Burgess.

The Jets apparently were looking for insurance after three inside linebackers — Williamson, Mosley and Cashman— were placed on season-ending IR last year.

Onwuasor is reuniting with Mosley after struggling to replace him in Baltimore last season. He became the Ravens’ middle linebacker and defensive signal caller after Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets. But Onwuasor lost his starting job after five weeks.

The 27-year-old Onwuasor finished with 64 tackles and three sacks in 14 games. He has 213 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks in 46 games (31 starts) over the last three years.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the NFL Draft will be a 'virtual draft'
FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file NHL playoff scenarios run the gamut of where, when and how
Darrelle Revis after the Jets took possession of Revis selected to NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s
Then-Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham watches players during Graham has big fans in new Giants Martinez, Fackrell
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws against the Oklahoma NFL mock draft 5.0
Blake Martinez of the Packers awaits the snap Martinez's weight room now his home suite home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search