The Jets played better than they did the last time they were in MetLife Stadium. They showed up for a little more than a half this time.

After playing the great Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to a standstill into the third quarter, the Jets completely fell apart — especially on defense. They gave up too many big plays, never put any pressure on Brady and dropped their fifth straight game, 27-13, on Sunday.

It’s the Jets’ first five-game losing streak under embattled coach Todd Bowles, whose team and defensive isn’t making a strong case for him to return for a fifth season.

“It’s frustrating losing one game, nevertheless five,” Bowles said.

This was the Jets’ first game since they were humiliated in a 31-point no-show performance against Buffalo two weeks ago. They vowed to play differently coming out of their bye. And it looked like the Jets were up for the challenge against their chief rival.

They led 7-0 — their first lead in five games — were tied at 10 at the half and 13 in the third. But it proved to be a short-lived tease.

The Jets (3-8) didn’t score a touchdown over the last three quarters. The Patriots (8-3) outscored them 17-3 in the second half. The Patriots rung up 498 yards of offense on the Jets.

“It’s tough,” safety Jamal Adams said. “We don’t want to lose. We’ll go out there and we’re in a tough ball game like this. We’re playing hard. But we’re just not doing enough. We got to do more.”

The Jets hope Darnold will return for next Sunday’s game at Tennessee. His development is all that’s left in another hopeless Jets’ season that will extend their postseason drought to eight straight years.

Josh McCown was 26-for-45 for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led the Jets on a touchdown drive on their second series, connecting on a 16-yard pass with Jermaine Kearse to make it 7-0. It was both men’s first touchdowns this season.

The Jets didn’t get in the end zone again. Their last offensive possession ended on the Patriots 2-yard line. A pass to Kearse was broken up.

“It [stinks],” McCown said about the skid. “Individually, it’s a test. It tests who you are and what you’re about and your ability to get back up, come back to work, work hard and be professional.”

Brady, who didn’t practice much during the week because of a knee injury and illness, looked perfectly fine as he carved up the Jets’ defense. He was 20-for-31 for 283 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets didn’t sack him once. Running back Sony Michel carried the ball 21 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Things came crashing down for the Jets after Jason Myers’ 38-yard field goal made it 13-all in the third quarter.

On the next series, Brady needed just four plays to lead the Patriots down the field for the go-ahead and ultimately game-winning drive. New England ran four plays — a 27-yard pass, a 27-yard run, a rush for no gain — and then a 21-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Julian Edelman.

“That’s really bad,” defensive end Leonard Williams said. “At least make them work for it.”

Big plays haunted the Jets on the Patriots’ next series.

Michel broke free for a 33-yard carry on the first play on this possession. The Jets also allowed a 17-yard completion to Josh Gordon on third-and-10. Michel ended the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:54 remaining making it a two-touchdown game.

“I’m not sure what happened to the defense in the second half,” Williams said.

The Jets' first lead in more than a month lasted less than three minutes.

The Patriots answered on their next series with Brady and Ron Gronkowski hooking up for a 34-yard touchdown on third down. Gronkowski showed his strength, hauling in the pass and holding onto it after a hard hit by Morris Claboirne.

But on the previous play, the Patriots were called for offensive pass interference. Bowles opted not to decline the penalty. Instead of making it fourth down, the Patriots got another third down and converted it for the game-tying score with 1:11 left in the first quarter.

“A lot of times it’s the same issues just reoccurring,” Williams said. “It’s just an execution problem at this point. We don’t execute the plays properly. It’s something that’s been our Achilles heel all season., If we can’t execute the defense or make the big plays that we need to, great teams like the Patriots are going to beat us. It’s up to us to change that.”