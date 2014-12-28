Percy Harvin determined to play through the pain of rib injury

Percy Harvin couldn't take it anymore.

Slightly hunched over and clutching his side, the Jets receiver requested that the conversation come to an end. "Stop making me laugh,'' he said, touching his rib cage again.

The playful exchange occurred minutes after the crowd had dispersed from his locker. Harvin was stopped dead in his tracks -- not by a linebacker or a defensive back but by a reporter with a sense of humor.

Any sudden movement -- a cough, a laugh or even a sneeze -- can be painful for Harvin, who suffered a rib cartilage injury in last week's loss to the Patriots. Nevertheless, he's determined to play in Sunday's season finale in Miami.

"It felt a little better,'' said Harvin, who practiced for the first time Friday, though on a limited basis. "I was able to move around, catch a couple balls, I ran a few routes, so I'm confident I'll at least be able to give it a go.''

Harvin, who also has played the past two games with a third-degree ankle sprain, said his rib injury feels "a little bit better'' than it did Wednesday. He said the biggest issue for him is pain tolerance, but he quickly added, "I think I'll be able to handle it pretty good.''

He's listed as questionable on the injury report and Rex Ryan said Friday that Harvin will be a game-time decision, as will center Nick Mangold, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Patriots.

Despite the discomfort, Harvin is under the impression he'll be active for the game.

"I'm going in there feeling I'm going to play,'' he said. "As far as me and the training staff, we're on the same page. I feel like I'm good enough to go.''

Mangold, who also was limited on Friday, has said he plans to play. Ryan, however, seemed less optimistic and later expressed confidence in backup center Dalton Freeman, who replaced Mangold last week after he was injured.

"He's a smart young man. I am confident he can handle it,'' Ryan said. "I am not expecting him to go in and be Nick Mangold. I mean, you're talking about a Pro Bowl center, so that's not going to happen.''

Notes & quotes: The Jets placed safety Rontez Miles on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to the active roster.