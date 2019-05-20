TODAY'S PAPER
SEARCH
Eli Manning has 'no inside scoop' on Peyton Manning to Jets as GM rumors

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos during Super

Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII week. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Zelevansky

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
New York is the city so nice they named it twice. And when it comes to football, that name could be Manning.

While Eli Manning holds onto his job as the starting quarterback for the Giants, his brother Peyton has been floated in some reports as a candidate to fill the vacant general manager job with the Jets. Adam Gase, the Jets’ head coach and acting general manager, coached Peyton Manning as a player. Peyton Manning vouched for Gase when the Jets asked for his input during their coaching search.

Eli Manning told Newsday on Monday after the Giants’ first OTA practice that he has not spoken to his older brother about that possibility.

“I don’t know,” Eli Manning said when asked if it is something Peyton would be interested in pursuing. “I have not talked to him about that. I have no inside scoop on that.”

Newsday has reported that a source familiar with Peyton Manning’s thinking doubts he will pursue the opportunity with the Jets. “I’d be shocked,” the source said.

Eli, however, appeared open to sharing the football stage in New York with a member of his family.

“Obviously we play the Jets [in the regular season] this year, but in that sense I don’t know if there would be that much that overlapped,” he said of the business between the two teams that split MetLife Stadium, not to mention the back pages of New York’s newspapers. “I don’t think it would be strange.”

