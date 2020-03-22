The Jets addressed a glaring need Sunday and reached a deal with a starting cornerback.

Former Colts corner Pierre Desir will sign a one-year contract with the Jets that could pay him up to $5.5 million, a league source confirmed. Jets GM Joe Douglas wasted little time locking up Desir after the Colts had waived him on Saturday.

Desir fills a major void for the Jets. Last year’s Week 1 starting cornerbacks, Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, were waived this week. The Jets re-signed slot corner Brian Poole and brought back Arthur Maulet, who started six games last year, but they needed a more proven player on the outside.

The 29-year-old Desir was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2014. He’s played 61 games with the Browns, Chargers and Colts, and has recorded 210 tackles and intercepted five passes. Desir played two seasons with the Colts, appearing in 28 games (23 starts) with 29 tackles and four interceptions.

The Colts signed Desir to a three-year, $22.9 million extension following the 2018 season, his highest-graded one according to Pro Football Focus. But they waived him after his play slipped last year.

Douglas has been very active during the second wave of free agency. In the last 24 hours, the Jets have reached deals with Desir; guard Greg Van Roten, who attended Chaminade High School; safety Marqui Christian; and guard/center Josh Andrews. But Douglas still has more holes to fill.

The Jets need a wide receiver and continue to monitor Robby Anderson’s situation.

The market for Anderson, who many projected would get a salary starting at $12 million or more, never really developed for him. That could allow the Jets to bring him back at a far lower number. They also could land a quality if not dynamic wide receiver either on Day 1 or Day 2 of next month’s draft.

Edge rusher also continues to be an unfilled need by the Jets. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned, but it’s unlikely Douglas will overspend for him. Douglas’ approach in free agency have been getting players on reasonable contracts that won’t handcuff the Jets going forward.