Pierre Desir officially signs his Jets contract

Former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir officially signed his one-year contract with the Jets on Thursday.

Desir is expected to be one of the Jets’ starting corners following the release of Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts.

A fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2014, Desir spent the past three seasons with the Colts. He played in 37 games, including 29 starts, and had 161 tackles, 26 passes defensed, five interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Desir’s play dipped a little last year and the Colts waived him early during free agency. The Jets quickly pursued and landed Desir. General manager Joe Douglas said assistant Rex Hogan, who was in Indianapolis’ front office the prior two years, played a big part in bringing in Desir.

“Pierre, that was a unique opportunity,” Douglas said. “Obviously when he was cut, having Rex over here and the time he spent with Pierre in Indianapolis, he could really touch on this player’s character. When you watch the tape the thing that jumps out is how instinctive Pierre is, especially in zone, and how good his ball skills are. When he has a chance to make a play on the ball, he’s going to get the interception or the PBU [pass break-up].”

The Jets are still in the market for a second starting corner. They re-signed Arthur Maulet and drafted Bless Austin last year. Both started six games last season, but the Jets may look for someone more proven.

They also re-signed slot corner Brian Poole to a one-year deal. He was the Jets' best cornerback last year.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to get Brian back in the fold,” Douglas said. “Brian was a great signing last year and he really solidified the nickel spot for us last season. He was a big part of our defense’s success during the year. Really excited to have BP back."