Police: Ed Reed had $50K stolen from front seat of his car in Houston

Future Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed had $50,000 stolen from the front seat of his car, Houston Police confirmed Thursday.

After withdrawing the money from a nearby bank, Reed then stopped at a Bank of America. Police said when he returned to his vehicle -- an Audi. 4.2 hardtop -- the passenger-side window was smashed and the bag of cash was missing from the front seat.

The incident occurred around 3pm at 11288 Westheimer Road.

Reed, a longtime Baltimore Raven, played in Houston (albeit briefly) in 2013 before he was released and signed by the Jets. He had three interceptions and 22 tackles in seven games for the Jets.