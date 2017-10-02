The Jets produced a season-high 256 rushing yards behind Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire in the victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. The pair had long touchdown runs of 75 and 69 yards, with Powell diving over a defender enroute to a 75-yard score and McGuire went untouched along the way for his 69-yard run.

This was produced with starter Matt Forte sitting the bench, nursing a turf toe. It’s uncertain if Forte will be available for Sunday’s game at the Browns. And over the last two weeks, the Jets used a rotation of three backs. After seeing Powell and McGuire beatup the Jags run defense, is it time for a change at running back?

“It’s still a work in progress,” Todd Bowles said Monday. “Both those guys are going to play, obviously. We left some plays out on the field. I know they got the two big runs and we’re making progress every week we just got to keep making progress and utilizing the guys we have and try to take advantage of certain situations while we can.”

Forte didn’t complain about the running back rotation because offensive coordinator John Morton likes to use multiple players to keep everyone fresh.

It’s a different role for Forte, a 10-year veteran, who is used to being the lead runner. But after seeing the production of Powell and McGuire, maybe a change is coming.

Game ball goes to Ealy

It was an emotional scene after the game in the locker room as the Jets gave the game ball to defensive end Kony Ealy. Ealy’s sister, Latoya Brown passed away last week, forcing him to miss two days of practice. He played outstanding in knocking down four passes and picking off one.

“Really impressed,” defensive end Leonard Williams said. “He had to miss a few days to fly out for his sister. He was battling some family issues all week and I was really impressed with him, how he focused on the game and give it a go.”

Bowles didn’t have any new updates on cornerback Darryl Roberts (hamstring) and linebacker Dylan Donahue (elbow) who were injured in Sunday’s victory. Right tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) and Forte (toe) will be evaluated this week to determine if they can practice . . . Bowles said he’s not concerned that Muhammad Wilkerson and Williams have zero sacks through four weeks.