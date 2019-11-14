Quincy Enunwa tweets displeasure with Jets fining him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets fined Quincy Enunwa $27,900 for missing treatments, and the veteran receiver is furious about it.

Enunwa, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 1, posted a series of tweets Thursday night expressing how upset he was with the team’s decision to fine him.

In those tweets, Enunwa revealed that doctors gave him “a 50/50 chance” of resuming his playing career.

“Given everything that’s going on around the team I thought this could’ve been handled so many different ways,” Enunwa tweeted. “I’ve spent my time with the team trying to build myself up to be dependable and hard working so this [expletive] hurts.”

Enunwa posted a picture of a monitor that had his name and amount he was docked under “Player Fines” for missing treatment on Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Enunwa explained in his tweets the reason for not being there.

“I missed those two days because I took my VETERAN wife out for Veteran’s Day lunch and because I had to handle an emergency in my house,” Enunwa tweeted. “I let the team know this after the fact, and yes, I should have told them beforehand but I feel like this was excessive.”

Enunwa went on to say it’s difficult for him to be in the building because it reminds him of what he’s missing.

“This [expletive] feels like punishment already and then they FINE me the max,” he tweeted. “And then they want me to continue to do my rehab there and if I get healthy they want me to then play for them after.”

Enunwa also tweeted that “multiple teammates are coming to me saying it’s (expletive) up. I don’t care to sit on it anymore.”

This is the second controversy between the Jets and an injured player. The Jets fined Kelechi Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team when he missed practice with a shoulder injury.

The team doctors felt Osemele could play through the pain. He elected to have surgery, which the team didn’t authorize. They eventually cut Osemele, who filed a grievance against the Jets with the players’ union.