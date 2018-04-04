The Jets announced the signings of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa and center/guard Travis Swanson on Wednesday.

Enunwa signed his restricted free agent non-guaranteed tender for $2.9 million. He missed the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair a bulging disc in his neck.

In 2016, Enunwa emerged as a receiving force with 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns. But Enunwa couldn’t follow it up last season due to his health.

Jets officials have said Enunwa will be limited when spring workouts start April 16 and hope he’ll be ready for training camp in late July.

Swanson, a 2014 third-round pick of the Lions, started 11 games for Detroit last season before being placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

Swanson (6-5, 304 pounds) brings more depth to the interior of the offensive line and position flexibility. Terms of Swanson’s deal were not available.