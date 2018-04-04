TODAY'S PAPER
Quincy Enunwa, Travis Swanson signed by Jets

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa after an OTA

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa after an OTA at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
The Jets announced the signings of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa and center/guard Travis Swanson on Wednesday.

Enunwa signed his restricted free agent non-guaranteed tender for $2.9 million. He missed the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair a bulging disc in his neck.

In 2016, Enunwa emerged as a receiving force with 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns. But Enunwa couldn’t follow it up last season due to his health.

Jets officials have said Enunwa will be limited when spring workouts start April 16 and hope he’ll be ready for training camp in late July.

Swanson, a 2014 third-round pick of the Lions, started 11 games for Detroit last season before being placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

Swanson (6-5, 304 pounds) brings more depth to the interior of the offensive line and position flexibility. Terms of Swanson’s deal were not available.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

