Jets WR Quincy Enunwa done for season with neck injury

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa heads upfield during

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa heads upfield during the second half against the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Wednesday.

It's the second season-ending neck injury for Enunwa in the last three seasons. He missed all of 2017 with bulging discs in his neck.

Enunwa, who signed a four-year, $36 million deal in December, had one catch for minus-4 yards in Sunday's season opener against the Bills. He has 119 catches for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons with the Jets.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

