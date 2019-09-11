Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Wednesday.
It's the second season-ending neck injury for Enunwa in the last three seasons. He missed all of 2017 with bulging discs in his neck.
Enunwa, who signed a four-year, $36 million deal in December, had one catch for minus-4 yards in Sunday's season opener against the Bills. He has 119 catches for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons with the Jets.
