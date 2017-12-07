TODAY'S PAPER
Quincy Enunwa nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa is the team’s nominee for the Walton Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

The award is given to a player who exhibits a strong commitment to philanthropy and community relations.

Enunwa, who is not playing this season after undergoing neck surgery, volunteers with middle school students as part of the Jets’ PLAY 60 Challenge and is involved with the NYC PAL, which allows more than 1,200 kids to play sports for free.

In May, Enunwa received the United Way of New York City’s Hometown Hero award.

Last year, Enunwa was named the Marty Lyons Community Service Award winner for his work in the community.

Every NFL teams nominates a player for the Payton award and the three finalists will be announced in January. The winner is announced Feb. 3, the day before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

