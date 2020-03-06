TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
SportsFootballJets

Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport

Jets rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a

Jets rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 8, 2019. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By The Associated Press
Print

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement.

New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said Williams, the team's first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m. and charged. Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama — but not in New York — for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded.

The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night. Police said the matter will be handled by the Queens district attorney's office after Williams is released.

Williams was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick last year out of the University of Alabama. He played in 13 games as a rookie, including nine starts, and had 31 tackles with 2 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery for the Jets.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a preseason Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested at LaGuardia Airport
Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers makes a save Igor Shesterkin practices with Rangers
Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau acknowledges Senators fans as Happy homecoming for Pageau in Ottawa
Mets releiver Edwin Diaz during a spring training Lennon: Mets aren't helping Diaz by not naming him closer
The Yankees' Aaron Judge runs on the field Judge 'frustrated' by injury, targeting Opening Day
Senators right wing Scott Sabourin and Islanders center Isles fall to Senators for fifth straight loss
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search