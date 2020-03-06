TODAY'S PAPER
Jets' Quinnen Williams arrested at LaGuardia Airport, charged with criminal possession of a weapon

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a preseason

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 8, 2019. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night for allegedly carrying a gun while attempting to board a flight at LaGuardia Airport, according to a Port Authority Police Department spokesman.

Williams was arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon – a Glock 19 pistol – when trying to board his flight, according to the spokesman. Williams has an Alabama permit for the weapon.

Williams was being processed by the Port Authority Police, and the matter will then be handled by the Queens district attorney upon his release, the spokesman said.

Williams’ destination was not revealed by the Port Authority.

The Jets have not commented on the arrest. Williams could not be reached for comment.

Williams, 22, was the Jets’ first-round pick – and third overall – in last year’s draft. A star defensive lineman out of Alabama, the 6-3, 303-pound Williams had 28 tackles and 2 ½ sacks as a rookie.

