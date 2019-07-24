FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Quinnen Williams and the Jets still don’t have an agreement on a contract, but Adam Gase downplayed the entire situation.

As players reported for training camp Wednesday, Gase didn’t sound overly concerned that Williams was not there. The first practice is Thursday. The snag reportedly is over Williams’ signing bonus.

“This is part of the end of the draft process,” Gase said. “When he’s ready, he’s ready. When they’re ready to get it done, whenever that happens it happens. We’ll coach the guys that are here.”

Williams, the No. 3 pick out of Alabama, is due a signing bonus of roughly $21.7 million. The Jets want him to defer some of that into Year 2. The two sides are at an impasse at this point. Williams and No. 2 pick Nick Bosa of the 49ers are the only two first-rounders unsigned.

“This is the norm,” Gase said. “This happens. You get top-five picks, it takes time to go through this sometimes. We’ll be all right.”

Gase joked that it will only become a concern if Williams is still unsigned in the playoffs.

“When he gets here, he gets here,” Gase said.

The Jets went through something similar with Sam Darnold last year. He missed the first three days of training camp over a contract dispute. Darnold’s message for Williams was to be patient.

“It’s nothing you deal with personally. Your agents trying to figure it out,” Darnold said. “For me it was about staying patient and knowing exactly what needed to get done because at the end of the day, those few practices that I did miss, I don’t know how much of an impact that had on the season.”

Maye not OK

Gase said he was both disappointed and surprised that safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) would start camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Gase thought Maye would be ready after he participated on a limited basis in OTAs and minicamp. Gase remains hopeful Maye will return before the season starts.

Quick hits

Daryl Roberts has been penciled in as the No. 2 cornerback after Trumaine Johnson. That’s a position the Jets would like to upgrade and add depth. … Former Jets D’Brickashw Ferguson and Calvin Pace and ex-Steelers great Hines Ward will be among the coaching fellows/interns assisting during training camp.