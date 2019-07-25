FLORHAM PARK. N.J. – Quinnen Williams is ready to join the Jets in training camp.

The Jets reached an agreement with their first-round pick Thursday on a four-year, $32.5-million deal that includes a $21.7 million signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year team option.

The payment schedule of the signing bonus had been the holdup in the negotiations. Williams, the No. 3 pick in the draft, reportedly will get 75 percent of the bonus at signing and the remaining 25 percent next year.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that the two sides had reached an accord. Williams was the last first-round pick to agree to his deal.

The defensive lineman is expected to be at camp Friday. The Jets held their first practice Thursday.