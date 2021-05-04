Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams broke a bone in his foot last week and likely will have surgery, according to an NFL source.

Williams is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks. He will miss the Jets' offseason workouts, but he should be ready for training camp. Williams suffered the injury while doing some on-field work last week at the Jets’ training facility.

The third overall pick in 2019, Williams is coming off an impressive season in which he proved he could be a foundation player on defense for the Jets. He led the team with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 13 games. Williams also had 55 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Williams, 23, could be even more disruptive playing for new head coach Robert Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator who likes his front four to create chaos.

The Jets used free agency to build around Williams up front and improve what was one of the few strengths of last year’s team.

They added edge rusher Carl Lawson, tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Vinny Curry. Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Meyers, Nathan Sheppard, Bryce Huff and Jabari Zuniga return from last year’s team. The Jets also drafted defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from Arkansas in the sixth round last week.

Williams showed marked improvement in his second season after a disappointing rookie year when he missed three games due to injury. Williams had just 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss during his first NFL season.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The NFL Network was first to report Williams’ injury.