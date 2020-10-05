Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had his felony gun charges dismissed in Queens Criminal Court on Monday morning, according to his attorney.

The charges stemmed from Williams’ March arrest for carrying a gun while attempting to board a flight at LaGuardia Airport. Williams’ hearing was supposed to be March 25, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams’ attorney, Alex Spiro, maintained throughout that he expected the charges to be dropped.

"As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges," Spiro said in a statement. "This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of the firearm which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket."

Williams, 22, was arrested at the Delta check-in counter prior to going through the security checkpoint after he was found carrying a Glock 19 pistol on March 5. Williams, who is from Alabama, has an Alabama permit for the weapon but not a permit for New York.

The gun was not loaded and Williams was not carrying any ammunition.

Williams’ hasn’t said much about the matter publicly, but he showed remorse in August for what happened.

"You don’t ever want to have negative energy or negative statements or things come to the organization or to yourself," Williams said.

After a disappointing rookie season, Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in 2019, returned to the Jets more focused and committed to making a positive impact.

He’s tied for the team lead with two sacks and three tackles for loss throught the first four games. But he also leads the Jets with three personal fouls, including two roughing the passer penalties. Two of them came in Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.