If the Jets make a trade for a franchise quarterback, Quinnen Williams hopes he’s not involved in the deal. The nose tackle wants to be a "Jet for life."

"Yeah, I’d be disappointed," Williams said during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show." "I really want to be a Jet for life. I like New York and I want to play in New York. I’d be disappointed if they traded me and didn’t tell me."

Williams has been linked to the Texans if the Jets made a trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who wants out of Houston. There haven’t been any indications or reports that the Jets have offered Williams or would do so in any trade scenario. But with him being a talented young player on the rise, he figures to be appealing to the Texans if they decide to deal Watson.

The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, Williams had a strong second NFL season. He led the Jets with seven sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss despite missing three games.

General manager Joe Douglas said Williams is someone he would like to build around on defense. New coach Robert Saleh is also high on Williams.

Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, studied Williams and met with him when he was coming out of Alabama. San Francisco ended up taking Nick Bosa with the second pick. Williams went to the Jets next. Now he’s looking forward to playing for Saleh, Williams hopes.

"Honestly, I just handle what I can handle," he said. "I just control what I can control. I just go after it and work hard as I can and for any team that I'm on. Hopefully it’s the Jets so I can play for Coach Saleh. But any team that I'm on, I just work my hardest so I can be the best player I can be."

The Jets are still evaluating what to do at quarterback. Sam Darnold is under contract. But if Douglas and Saleh decide to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, Darnold would be traded. He also likely would be involved if the Jets made a trade for any veteran quarterback. But Williams hopes not.

"I feel like Sam Darnold is a great leader, a great athlete and a great player," Williams said. "He makes some amazing throws, some amazing decisions when he has the ball in his hands. I’m excited for whatever happens."