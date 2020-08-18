FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quinnen Williams burst into the offensive backfield and blew up one of the first plays of the Jets’ first practice. The Jets believe they’re going to see plenty of that this year.

Williams, the second-year nose tackle, has returned to the Jets in better shape and with a better mindset, according to his coaches.

“From Day 1 since I saw him, [he has] just a better mentality, a better body, more confident,” defensive line coach Andre Carter said. “When you look at last year to this year, just from overthinking, overanalyzing, not playing fast, he realized, ‘Coach Carter this is what I have to do: Just line up and go.’

“I just told him, ‘You are who you are. You have the skill set to be a difference maker, you have a skill set to be explosive off the ball and wreak havoc. Let’s make it happen and let’s not waste any reps.’ His whole mentality as far as being the best on the field each and every play, every game and being a difference maker, that’s his mindset. He’s in a great frame of mind right now.”

Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, didn’t have the kind of season anyone hoped. He finished with 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

Carter said the game wasn't too fast for Williams, but he thought too much and that slowed him down. Carter is expecting a big year from Williams, who could become the pass-rushing presence the Jets have sorely needed.

“I’m seeing exponential growth as far as his development mentally and physically,” Carter said.

Game-like conditions

Adam Gase said the Jets will hold a scrimmage-type practice at some point since there are no preseason games, and plans to bring the team to MetLife Stadium to work out some logistics in this new environment. But Gase said he likely will push back the original date of the “game” because of all the Jets' injuries.

“We have to stop for a second and figure out how do we get these guys back healthy, how do we make sure we’re in the right type of shape and headed in the right direction,” Gase said.

The lack of healthy bodies, particularly at wide receiver, led to Gase holding a walk-through on Tuesday. The Jets had only seven wide receivers the past two days.

Gase confirmed wide receiver Vyncint Smith will miss five to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his core muscle. Rookie wideout Denzel Mims is week-to-week with a hamstring issue. Receiver Braxton Berrios wasn’t at practice for personal reasons. Gase said the players would be back in pads Wednesday and he would hold regular practices the next two days. He expects to get “a bunch of guys back” next week.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan took his physical Tuesday, but he has to pass COVID-19 protocols before he can join the team.