FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets added another Williams on defense.

The Jets selected Alabama nose guard Quinnen Williams with the third pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. Williams joins a defense that’s run by coordinator Gregg Williams and features defensive end Leonard Williams. Leonard worked out with Quinnen in California recently and called the newest Williams “a beast” and “a stud.”

This was a huge pick for general manager Mike Maccagnan. He tried to trade down and recoup some of the picks the Jets sent to the Colts last year to move up to three to take Sam Darnold. But no deal materialized that Maccagnan liked, so he ended up taking the best defensive player available.

The Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick, and defensive end Nick Bosa went second to the 49ers. That left the Jets to choose among Quinnen Williams, Houston tackle Ed Oliver and Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen.

The Jets need an edge rusher – and statistically Allen was the best of the three – but Williams projects to be a better player. Some consider his ceiling so high that he could end up being the best player from this draft.

Williams, who is 6-3, 303 pounds, played all over the line for Alabama. As a redshirt sophomore, Williams converted from defensive end to nose guard and still dominated on the interior. He had 71 tackles, 19.5 of them for a loss, and eight sacks.

The Alabama native is expected to play nose and end for Gregg Williams, who is known for mixing up fronts. Quinnen Williams’ versatility made him appealing to the Jets. He has been compared to Aaron Donald, a perennial Pro Bowl tackle for the Rams. Donald once was coached by Gregg Williams. Quinnen’s presence also could help take some double teams off of Leonard Williams.

“Just amazing, just ready to work now, man,” Quinnen Williams said. “I trained with Leonard Williams. I know Leonard Williams a lot, so to get in there with him, somebody I already have a connection with, and learn from him, we’re going to get work done.”

