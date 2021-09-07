Quinnen Williams didn’t share an "I love you, man," moment with his brother Quincy when the Jets claimed him off waivers last week. Their conversation was far less sentimental and much more serious and winning driven.

"After that first day, both of us looked at each and were like, ‘Yo, we got to get down to business,’" Quinnen Williams said. "Going 2-14 last year, he was with the Jaguars, he went 1-15 or 0-16, we both want to win.

"We don’t really care about each other being on the same team. We care about going out there and executing the best of our abilities and winning football games because that’s all that really matters to us basically is winning."

Quinnen Williams said several times that it’s "dope" that he and his linebacker brother are on the same team and that their late mother would be "super proud." But the competitive fire the two have kicked in immediately.

Quincy Williams, 25, was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019, the same year Quinnen Williams was taken No. 3 by the Jets. Quincy is a year older than Quinnen, a defensive tackle who turned pro after his sophomore year.

According to Quinnen, Quincy told him, "Yo, that was my last time getting cut. I got to play my [guts] out every single week and let people know I’m a good football player and not just Quinnen Williams' brother."

Quinnen’s response: "Yo, when you come into this building, I don’t care if you’re my brother or not, bro, we want to win, bro. I want to win. I want to play football games to win, not to go out there and lose."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Maybe they can do it together. Their combined records after two NFL seasons is 16-38.

Quinnen, who lost only three games in two seasons at Alabama, is sick and tired of losing. The Jets went 7-9 his rookie year and 2-14 last year. But he started to establish himself.

After a quiet first season, Williams broke out a little in 2019. He led the Jets with 7 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss in 13 games.

Bigger things are expected from Williams this season playing in Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme. It’s predicated on the front four getting in the backfield and disrupting the quarterback and the running game.

The Jets’ defensive line is their strength, although it took a big hit when edge rusher Carl Lawson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last month. The Jets acquired Shaq Lawson – no relation – to join a defensive end group that features John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff

Williams is part of a strong interior that includes veterans Sheldon Rankins, Foley Fatukasi and Nathan Shepherd. Williams believes he can be a dominant interior lineman and has been compared with Aaron Donald, the Rams' game-wrecker. Williams said he doesn’t care about his stats, only wins.

Williams is not alone.

"We all been losing," Williams said. "A lot of guys have been losing since I got here. A lot of guys like C.J. [Mosley], he was injured his whole first year here and he opted out last year. He definitely wants to win because he hasn’t played in a game in two years, so 1,000% he wants to win.

"Guys have the willingness and hunger to win. Like coach, this is his first year so of course he wants to be a first-year coach with a winning record. Don’t nobody want to be a first-year coach with a losing record.

"I just see a lot of tenacity on the team, a lot of enthusiasm on the team, a lot of willingness to go out there and play for each other so we can see each other be successful on Sundays and be successful by winning."

Williams has come all the way back from May foot surgery to repair a broken bone that he suffered while working out. He started training camp on the PUP list, but he returned in late August and says he "feels great."

The Jets open their season Sunday against Sam Darnold and the Panthers. All Williams wants is a win.