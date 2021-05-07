FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Quinnen Williams underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot. The Jets anticipate the third-year defensive tackle will be back for training camp in late July.

"His surgery went well," coach Robert Saleh said. "Everything was a success. We’re expecting him back I believe for training camp."

The timetable for Williams is 10-12 weeks, so his return could linger into August. The injury happened last week while Williams was doing on-field drills at the Jets' practice facility.

Saleh said it was the kind of injury "that was eventually going to happen anyway." Although Williams will miss valuable time during OTAs and the mandatory minicamp learning the new defensive system, Saleh is thankful it happened now rather than later.

"It could have been worse," Saleh said. "For it to happen now so they can get it fixed and he can be ready for training camp rather than it happening in training camp and now he’s missing half the season, the timing of it all was good . . . The fact that he’ll be ready for training camp is still a positive."

Rookies signed

Six of the Jets’ 10 draft picks have signed their rookie deals: linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen, cornerbacks Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

The Jets also signed 12 undrafted free agents: defensive back Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State), linebackers Camilo Eifler (Illinois) and Brendon White (Rutgers), defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (Rutgers), defensive end Hamilcar Rashed (Oregon State), safety Jordyn Peters (Auburn), offensive linemen Parker Ferguson (Air Force), Grant Hermanns (Perdue), Tristen Hoge (BYU) and Teton Saltes (New Mexico), tight end Kenny Yeboah (Mississippi) and kicker Chris Naggar (SMU). Saleh said the Jets are "very excited" about Naggar and he has a chance to earn the kicking job.

Coach’s first practice

Saleh, the former defensive coordinator for the 49ers, ran his first practice as a head coach Friday. He said when the first session of rookie minicamp was over, he started to take his normal position behind the huddle to hear the head coach and then thought, "’Oh shoot, that’s me.’"

Two-minute drill

The Jets released cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, wide receivers Jaleel Scott and Josh Doctson and kicker Chase McLaughlin.