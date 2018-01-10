TODAY'S PAPER
Court date set for Jets’ Rashard Robinson after marijuana arrest

The cornerback had missed a Monday court date according to police spokesperson, Capt. David White. The court has allowed him another chance to make his court appearance.

Rashard Robinson, then of the 49ers, works out

Rashard Robinson, then of the 49ers, works out before a game against the Eagles Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has a court date set for Jan. 29 after he was arrested last month for marijuana possession and careless driving.

Robinson missed his initial court date on Monday, according to Hanover (N.J.) Township police captain David White. White said the court has allowed Robinson another chance to make his appearance.

Every NFL player who is arrested is subject to a fine or suspension under the league’s conduct policy.

“This is a pending legal matter and we will not have any comment,” a Jets spokesman said Wednesday.

According to police, Robinson, 23, and passenger Johnny Thompson, 23, were pulled over for a motor vehicle violation when an officer detected the smell of marijuana. A police search revealed marijuana was in the car and both men were arrested. Robinson was charged with possession of marijuana and issued a motor vehicle summons for careless driving, according to police.

White said both men were professional during the arrest and there were no further incidents.

The arrest occurred just two days before the Jets were scheduled to play in New Orleans against the Saints. Robinson played eight special teams snaps that game, but did not play in the Jets’ final two games.

The Jets traded a 2018 fifth-round pick to the 49ers for Robinson at the trade deadline.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

