Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has a court date set for Jan. 29 after he was arrested last month for marijuana possession and careless driving.

Robinson missed his initial court date on Monday, according to Hanover (N.J.) Township police captain David White. White said the court has allowed Robinson another chance to make his appearance.

Every NFL player who is arrested is subject to a fine or suspension under the league’s conduct policy.

“This is a pending legal matter and we will not have any comment,” a Jets spokesman said Wednesday.

According to police, Robinson, 23, and passenger Johnny Thompson, 23, were pulled over for a motor vehicle violation when an officer detected the smell of marijuana. A police search revealed marijuana was in the car and both men were arrested. Robinson was charged with possession of marijuana and issued a motor vehicle summons for careless driving, according to police.

White said both men were professional during the arrest and there were no further incidents.

The arrest occurred just two days before the Jets were scheduled to play in New Orleans against the Saints. Robinson played eight special teams snaps that game, but did not play in the Jets’ final two games.

The Jets traded a 2018 fifth-round pick to the 49ers for Robinson at the trade deadline.

